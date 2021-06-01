Is Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

Analysts gave the Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APPS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Digital Turbine, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Although APPS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $68.33 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APPS’s forecast low is $85 with $115 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +76.27% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 30.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Digital Turbine, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +69.84% over the past 6 months, a 255% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digital Turbine, Inc. will rise +280%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 121% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.01 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Digital Turbine, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $101.94 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.35 Million and $48.58 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 123.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 109.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Digital Turbine, Inc. earnings to increase by 387%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50% per year.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.73% of Digital Turbine, Inc. shares while 67.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.88%. There are 411 institutions holding the Digital Turbine, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.25% of the shares, roughly 9.16 Million APPS shares worth $736.2 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 7.89 Million shares worth $634.23 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2540900 shares estimated at $204.19 Million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 2.28 Million shares worth around $128.71 Million.