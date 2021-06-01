Is Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,846,195 Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.89. With the company’s per share price at $13.61 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23 Billion. CENX’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.01% off its 52-week high of $19.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 55.11% up since then. When we look at Century Aluminum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 Million.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Although CENX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.05 on Thursday, May 27 added 3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Century Aluminum Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +31.62% over the past 6 months, a 189.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Century Aluminum Company will rise +15.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 222.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $541.3 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Century Aluminum Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $638.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $401.9 Million and $368.7 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Century Aluminum Company earnings to decrease by -51.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.73% of Century Aluminum Company shares while 53.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.47%. There are 212 institutions holding the Century Aluminum Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 8.31 Million CENX shares worth $146.67 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 5.47 Million shares worth $96.65 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3561404 shares estimated at $62.89 Million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 3.74% of the shares, roughly 3.37 Million shares worth around $59.43 Million.