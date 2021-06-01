Investing in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock. TMDI Performance & Trends – Marketing Sentinel

Investing in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock. TMDI Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 831,009 Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.82 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $202.82 Million. TMDI’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.66% off its 52-week high of $3.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 85.71% up since then. When we look at Titan Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 Million.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Although TMDI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.15- on Friday, May 28 added 14.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 119.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TMDI’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +119.78% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 119.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Titan Medical Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.3% of Titan Medical Inc. shares while 4.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.44%. There are 55 institutions holding the Titan Medical Inc. stock share, with Masters Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.14% of the shares, roughly 1.25 Million TMDI shares worth $2.14 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 589.2 Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

