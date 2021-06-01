Investing in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock. ATOS Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4,988,754 Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $3.22 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $389.05 Million. ATOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.76% off its 52-week high of $5.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 74.84% up since then. When we look at Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11Million.

Analysts gave the Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATOS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Instantly ATOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.30- on Friday, May 28 added 2.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATOS’s forecast low is $5 with $7.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +140.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 2.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 12.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.09%. There are 57 institutions holding the Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.73% of the shares, roughly 3.3 Million ATOS shares worth $6.97 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 3.18 Million shares worth $6.71 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 397420 shares estimated at $377.55 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.3% of the shares, roughly 362.92 Thousand shares worth around $765.75 Thousand.