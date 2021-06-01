Investing in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock. ALTO Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1,085,744 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.79 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $492.24 Million. ALTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.48% off its 52-week high of $11.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 91.31% up since then. When we look at Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 Million.

Analysts gave the Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ALTO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Instantly ALTO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.91- on Friday, May 28 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALTO’s forecast low is $9 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +135.64% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 32.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alto Ingredients, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.6% over the past 6 months, a 450% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alto Ingredients, Inc. will drop -44.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $288.09 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $291.04 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $174.2 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Alto Ingredients, Inc. earnings to increase by 85.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.96% of Alto Ingredients, Inc. shares while 49.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.03%. There are 120 institutions holding the Alto Ingredients, Inc. stock share, with BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.76% of the shares, roughly 5.64 Million ALTO shares worth $30.62 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.6% or 4.8 Million shares worth $26.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. With 9323148 shares estimated at $50.62 Million under it, the former controlled 12.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 2.07 Million shares worth around $13.44 Million.