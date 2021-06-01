InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,447,414 InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $6.96 changed hands at $0.28 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.64 Million. IHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.02% off its 52-week high of $8.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 88.79% up since then. When we look at InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 Million.

Analysts gave the InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IHT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) trade information

Instantly IHT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.48- on Wednesday, May 26 added 17.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) is 2.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 852.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 196.86 days.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for InnSuites Hospitality Trust earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 17, 2021. The 0.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.12% per year.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.03% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares while 1.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.97%. There are 11 institutions holding the InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 99.36 Thousand IHT shares worth $241.44 Thousand.

Spire Wealth Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 27.58 Thousand shares worth $67.02 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Advanced Series Tr-AST/T.R. Price Diversified Real Growth Port and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6414 shares estimated at $15.59 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1.51 Thousand shares worth around $3.32 Thousand.