Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 698,484 Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.2 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $334.1 Million. IMMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.88% off its 52-week high of $7.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 80.19% up since then. When we look at Immutep Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 716.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 Million.

Analysts gave the Immutep Limited (IMMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IMMP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Immutep Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Instantly IMMP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.44- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 4.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 0.5% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 230.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 84.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IMMP’s forecast low is $6 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.85% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 15.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $850Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Immutep Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $850Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.92 Million and $9.92 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -91.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -91.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Immutep Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Immutep Limited shares while 7.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.07%. There are 15 institutions holding the Immutep Limited stock share, with Boxer Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 2Million IMMP shares worth $6.14 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.55% or 1.08 Million shares worth $3.31 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.