GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,775,293 GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.49 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.64 Million. GTT’s last price was a discount, traded about -593.96% off its 52-week high of $10.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 8.05% up since then. When we look at GTT Communications, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 Million.

Analysts gave the GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GTT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GTT Communications, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

Instantly GTT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.64- on Monday, May 24 added 9.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.58%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need an upside of 638.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTT’s forecast low is $11 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +638.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 638.26% for it to hit the projected low.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $411.95 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GTT Communications, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $410Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GTT Communications, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.26% of GTT Communications, Inc. shares while 55.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.2%. There are 112 institutions holding the GTT Communications, Inc. stock share, with Spruce House Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 26.99% of the shares, roughly 15.88 Million GTT shares worth $29.05 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Spruce House Partnership, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 26.99% or 15.88 Million shares worth $29.05 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 808106 shares estimated at $2.88 Million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 794.51 Thousand shares worth around $1.45 Million.