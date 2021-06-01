Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4,151,238 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $142.27 changed hands at $1.06 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.87 Billion. FUTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.57% off its 52-week high of $204.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.95, which suggests the last value was 88.09% up since then. When we look at Futu Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.04 Million.

Analysts gave the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FUTU as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $144.8 on Friday, May 28 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1518.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 967.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FUTU’s forecast low is $1079.27 with $1855.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1204.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 658.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.73 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Futu Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $152.76 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 198.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 281.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Futu Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 709.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.03% per year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.17% of Futu Holdings Limited shares while 29.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.75%. There are 232 institutions holding the Futu Holdings Limited stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.94% of the shares, roughly 3.34 Million FUTU shares worth $530.46 Million.

General Atlantic, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.88% or 3.29 Million shares worth $522.25 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and New Economy Fund (The). With 493508 shares estimated at $78.38 Million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 315.48 Thousand shares worth around $50.1 Million.