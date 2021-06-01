FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1,110,798 FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.18 changing hands around $0.66 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.32 Billion. FINV’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.71% off its 52-week high of $10.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 82.27% up since then. When we look at FinVolution Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 Million.

Analysts gave the FinVolution Group (FINV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FINV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. FinVolution Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Instantly FINV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.75- on Tuesday, May 25 added 7.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $311.41 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FinVolution Group’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $349.55 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.9%. The 2021 estimates are for FinVolution Group earnings to decrease by -13.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.37% per year.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 25, 2021. The 2.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.57% of FinVolution Group shares while 34.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.54%. There are 110 institutions holding the FinVolution Group stock share, with Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.07% of the shares, roughly 21.86 Million FINV shares worth $153.22 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.92% or 11.56 Million shares worth $81.04 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 4401985 shares estimated at $30.86 Million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 428.88 Thousand shares worth around $3.01 Million.