Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $1.25 per Share

In the last trading session, 2,325,105 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.99. With the company’s per share price at $5.16 changed hands at $0.36 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $873.06 Million. GSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.39% off its 52-week high of $5.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the last value was 92.25% up since then. When we look at Ferroglobe PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GSM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.5%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.18- on Friday, May 28 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -79.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSM’s forecast low is $0.9 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a –75.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -82.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Ferroglobe PLC earnings to increase by 34.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.93% of Ferroglobe PLC shares while 29.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.38%. There are 68 institutions holding the Ferroglobe PLC stock share, with Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 4.35 Million GSM shares worth $16.46 Million.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.23% or 3.77 Million shares worth $14.26 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 1895205 shares estimated at $3.35 Million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 0.8% of the shares, roughly 1.36 Million shares worth around $2.41 Million.