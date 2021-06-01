EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch EH stock in 2021

Analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.38 on Friday, May 28 added 4.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -15.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.05% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 15.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.36%. There are 56 institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with Growth Interface Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.78% of the shares, roughly 1.85 Million EH shares worth $68.52 Million.

Carmignac Gestion holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.33% or 745.77 Thousand shares worth $27.62 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund. With 169000 shares estimated at $6.26 Million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 99.45 Thousand shares worth around $6.6 Million.