DSX Stock: More Upside for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)?

In the latest trading session, 640,568 Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.45 changing hands around -$0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $410.08 Million. DSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.24% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.3, which suggests the last value was 70.79% up since then. When we look at Diana Shipping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Although DSX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.79- on Tuesday, May 25 added 6.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 914.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 846.49 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diana Shipping Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +172.56% over the past 6 months, a 185% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diana Shipping Inc. will rise +90.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.91 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Diana Shipping Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $52.12 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.15 Million and $39.4 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Diana Shipping Inc. earnings to decrease by -848.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.67% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares while 22.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.62%. There are 51 institutions holding the Diana Shipping Inc. stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.92% of the shares, roughly 6.33 Million DSX shares worth $12.22 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 3.18 Million shares worth $6.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. With 2314205 shares estimated at $5.04 Million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 215.18 Thousand shares worth around $415.3 Thousand.