DASH Stock Forecast 2021: DoorDash, Inc. Remains Hot with 43.6% Upside

In the latest trading session, 837,550 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $149.35 changing hands around -$0.93 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.61 Billion. DASH’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.47% off its 52-week high of $256.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.13, which suggests the last value was 26.26% up since then. When we look at DoorDash, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 Million.

Analysts gave the DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended DASH as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $165.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DASH’s forecast low is $130 with $195 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.57% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -12.96% for it to hit the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for DoorDash, Inc. earnings to increase by 31.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of DoorDash, Inc. shares while 95.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.06%. There are 272 institutions holding the DoorDash, Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 21.38% of the shares, roughly 62.97 Million DASH shares worth $8.26 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.66% or 52.03 Million shares worth $6.82 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 1909772 shares estimated at $250.43 Million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.6 Million shares worth around $209.31 Million.