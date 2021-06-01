CRCT Stock Forecast 2021: Cricut, Inc. Remains Hot with 36.6% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,603,678 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.77 changed hands at $1.62 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.5 Billion. CRCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.44% off its 52-week high of $38.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $18, which suggests the last value was 46.7% up since then. When we look at Cricut, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 774.41 Million.

Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cricut, Inc. earnings to increase by 294.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.7% per year.

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.19% of Cricut, Inc. shares while 88.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.93%. There are 49 institutions holding the Cricut, Inc. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.88% of the shares, roughly 2.45 Million CRCT shares worth $48.39 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 1.46 Million shares worth $28.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 688669 shares estimated at $13.63 Million under it, the former controlled 4.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 453.39 Thousand shares worth around $8.97 Million.