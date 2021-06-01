CRCT Stock Forecast 2021: Cricut, Inc. Remains Hot with 36.6% Upside – Marketing Sentinel

CRCT Stock Forecast 2021: Cricut, Inc. Remains Hot with 36.6% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,603,678 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.77 changed hands at $1.62 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.5 Billion. CRCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.44% off its 52-week high of $38.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $18, which suggests the last value was 46.7% up since then. When we look at Cricut, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 774.41 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cricut, Inc. earnings to increase by 294.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.7% per year.

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.19% of Cricut, Inc. shares while 88.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.93%. There are 49 institutions holding the Cricut, Inc. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.88% of the shares, roughly 2.45 Million CRCT shares worth $48.39 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 1.46 Million shares worth $28.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 688669 shares estimated at $13.63 Million under it, the former controlled 4.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 453.39 Thousand shares worth around $8.97 Million.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.