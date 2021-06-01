Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR): The most interesting shares today – Marketing Sentinel

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,486,578 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.16 Billion. COUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.55% off its 52-week high of $62.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.59, which suggests the last value was 14.24% up since then. When we look at Coursera, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 Million.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COUR’s forecast low is $40 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Coursera, Inc. earnings to decrease by -43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.53% of Coursera, Inc. shares while 60.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.6%. There are 82 institutions holding the Coursera, Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.58% of the shares, roughly 21.16 Million COUR shares worth $952.06 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 5.83 Million shares worth $262.23 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Thornburg Investment Trust-Thornburg Better World International Fund. With 1086534 shares estimated at $48.89 Million under it, the former controlled 0.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thornburg Investment Trust-Thornburg Better World International Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 154.07 Thousand shares worth around $6.93 Million.

