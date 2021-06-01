Could Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 6,130,657 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s per share price at $5.68 changed hands at $0.4 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $234.31 Million. ZYNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.45% off its 52-week high of $9. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the last value was 45.07% up since then. When we look at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 Million.

Analysts gave the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZYNE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZYNE’s forecast low is $4.5 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.6% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.33%. There are 83 institutions holding the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 1.99 Million ZYNE shares worth $9.24 Million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.73% or 1.54 Million shares worth $7.15 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 1987786 shares estimated at $9.24 Million under it, the former controlled 4.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 920Thousand shares worth around $4.28 Million.