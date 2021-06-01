Could Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 735,929 Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.32 changing hands around $0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.27 Billion. ZH’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.03% off its 52-week high of $11. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 26.93% up since then. When we look at Zhihu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 Million.
Zhihu Inc. (ZH) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Zhihu Inc. earnings to increase by 16.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Zhihu Inc. shares while 7.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.22%. There are 68 institutions holding the Zhihu Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.15% of the shares, roughly 6Million ZH shares worth $48.66 Million.
Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 3.9 Million shares worth $31.63 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. With 233000 shares estimated at $1.89 Million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 117Thousand shares worth around $948.87 Thousand.