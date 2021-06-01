Could Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 5,927,881 Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.5. With the company’s per share price at $2.22 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.3 Million. WPG’s last price was a discount, traded about -690.54% off its 52-week high of $17.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was 23.87% up since then. When we look at Washington Prime Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 Million.

Analysts gave the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WPG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.16.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Instantly WPG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.36- on Friday, May 28 added 5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.66%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WPG’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Washington Prime Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -77.78% over the past 6 months, a -21.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Washington Prime Group Inc. will rise +44.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.77 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Washington Prime Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $129.89 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.76 Million and $123.68 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Washington Prime Group Inc. earnings to increase by 26.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.4% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares while 29.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.51%. There are 148 institutions holding the Washington Prime Group Inc. stock share, with Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.69% of the shares, roughly 1.39 Million WPG shares worth $3.1 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.31% or 809.91 Thousand shares worth $1.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 931881 shares estimated at $13.14 Million under it, the former controlled 3.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 664.13 Thousand shares worth around $4.14 Million.