Could ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 732,202 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.7 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.87 Million. TBLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.29% off its 52-week high of $1.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 15.71% up since then. When we look at ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 Million.

Analysts gave the ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TBLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Although TBLT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.74- on Thursday, May 27 added 4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 185.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TBLT’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +185.71% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. earnings to increase by 67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.39% of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. shares while 4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.18%. There are 13 institutions holding the ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million TBLT shares worth $806.72 Thousand.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.01% or 815.55 Thousand shares worth $646.73 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 231116 shares estimated at $183.27 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 168.67 Thousand shares worth around $190.6 Thousand.