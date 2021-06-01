Could Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 3,970,704 Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $8.1 changed hands at $0.74 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $739.41 Million. KOPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.15% off its 52-week high of $13.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the last value was 87.65% up since then. When we look at Kopin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Kopin Corporation (KOPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KOPN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kopin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.12- on Friday, May 28 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOPN’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.16 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Kopin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $11.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.81 Million and $9.51 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Kopin Corporation earnings to increase by 85.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.76% of Kopin Corporation shares while 18.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.73%. There are 106 institutions holding the Kopin Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.33% of the shares, roughly 3.04 Million KOPN shares worth $31.88 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.54% or 2.31 Million shares worth $24.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF. With 2405553 shares estimated at $5.85 Million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $23.85 Million.