Could C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Post Life-Changing Returns? – Marketing Sentinel

Could C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 918,411 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.51 changing hands around $2.8 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.66 Billion. AI’s current price is a discount, trading about -185.07% off its 52-week high of $183.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.22, which suggests the last value was 26.8% up since then. When we look at C3.ai, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the C3.ai, Inc. (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. C3.ai, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AI’s forecast low is $60 with $195 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +202.28% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -6.99% for it to hit the projected low.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for C3.ai, Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.02% per year.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.13% of C3.ai, Inc. shares while 46.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.83%. There are 238 institutions holding the C3.ai, Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.95% of the shares, roughly 13.6 Million AI shares worth $896.09 Million.

Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.1% or 10.81 Million shares worth $712.69 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1270800 shares estimated at $176.32 Million under it, the former controlled 1.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 392.15 Thousand shares worth around $54.41 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.