Could Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,255,393 Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.12 changed hands at -$0.53 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $474.45 Million. BDTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -252.52% off its 52-week high of $46.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.89, which suggests the last value was 1.75% up since then. When we look at Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 957.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 608.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BDTX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.84.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Although BDTX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.18 on Friday, May 28 added 7.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) is -0.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47, meaning bulls need an upside of 258.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BDTX’s forecast low is $24 with $58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +342.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 82.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -89.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.25% of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 99.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.22%. There are 171 institutions holding the Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 3.45 Million BDTX shares worth $83.69 Million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 2.59 Million shares worth $62.83 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1496809 shares estimated at $36.31 Million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 875.95 Thousand shares worth around $21.7 Million.