Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1,987,738 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $241.73 changing hands around $5.19 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.91 Billion. COIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.69% off its 52-week high of $429.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $208, which suggests the last value was 13.95% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended COIN as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Coinbase Global, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.09.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $394, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COIN’s forecast low is $225 with $650 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +168.9% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -6.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Coinbase Global, Inc. earnings to increase by 519.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.