Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch COCP stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 2,796,464 Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.14 Million. COCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -206.2% off its 52-week high of $3.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 32.74% up since then. When we look at Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended COCP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Although COCP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.18- on Friday, May 28 added 4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 298.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COCP’s forecast low is $4 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +342.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 253.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -33.92% over the past 6 months, a 5.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will rise +42.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $550Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $550Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $554Million and $560Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 88.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.84% of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares while 26.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.47%. There are 38 institutions holding the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.22% of the shares, roughly 4.25 Million COCP shares worth $5.91 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.54% or 1.96 Million shares worth $2.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1201742 shares estimated at $1.63 Million under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 663.62 Thousand shares worth around $902.53 Thousand.