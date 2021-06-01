Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 891,908 Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.31 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.49 Billion. RAAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -533.73% off its 52-week high of $59. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.37, which suggests the last value was 10.1% up since then. When we look at Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 906.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RAAS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cloopen Group Holding Limited earnings to increase by 99.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares while 3.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.56%. There are 15 institutions holding the Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock share, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million RAAS shares worth $16.8 Million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd. With 323400 shares estimated at $6.1 Million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 112.97 Thousand shares worth around $2.13 Million.