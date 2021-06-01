China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,366,293 China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.14 Million. PLIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.93% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 54.07% up since then. When we look at China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 960.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Although PLIN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.50- on Friday, May 28 added 9.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 768.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 698.44 days.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. earnings to decrease by -157.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.48% of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shares while 1.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.56%. There are 8 institutions holding the China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 166.46 Thousand PLIN shares worth $174.78 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 145.29 Thousand shares worth $152.55 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.