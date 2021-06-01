Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 740,860 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.02 changing hands around $0.37 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $605.71 Million. CHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.59% off its 52-week high of $5.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 81.87% up since then. When we look at Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 Million.

Analysts gave the Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CHS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Instantly CHS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.98- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 0.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -55.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHS’s forecast low is $2 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.2% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -60.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chico’s FAS, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +187.04% over the past 6 months, a 89.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chico’s FAS, Inc. will rise +91.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $283.15 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $311.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $324.6 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.77%. The 2021 estimates are for Chico’s FAS, Inc. earnings to increase by 90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.19% of Chico’s FAS, Inc. shares while 77.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.78%. There are 179 institutions holding the Chico’s FAS, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.13% of the shares, roughly 19.77 Million CHS shares worth $65.44 Million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.9% or 8.46 Million shares worth $28.01 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 8001755 shares estimated at $26.49 Million under it, the former controlled 6.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 3.28% of the shares, roughly 4.01 Million shares worth around $10.8 Million.