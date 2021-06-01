Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 9,545,848 Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.71 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.12 Million. CEI’s current price is a discount, trading about -336.62% off its 52-week high of $3.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 35.21% up since then. When we look at Camber Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CEI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Camber Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.71- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $781250, meaning bulls need an upside of 110000000% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CEI’s forecast low is $781250 with $781250 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +110000000% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 110000000% for it to hit the projected low.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Camber Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -102.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.9% of Camber Energy, Inc. shares while 7.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.18%. There are 16 institutions holding the Camber Energy, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 472.69 Thousand CEI shares worth $486.87 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 437.59 Thousand shares worth $450.71 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 364256 shares estimated at $336.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 165Thousand shares worth around $169.95 Thousand.