Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CPE stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 2,007,289 Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.95 changing hands around $4.48 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.98 Billion. CPE’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.1% off its 52-week high of $46. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.5, which suggests the last value was 89.52% up since then. When we look at Callon Petroleum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended CPE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Callon Petroleum Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Instantly CPE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $42.55 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPE’s forecast low is $35 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.73% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -18.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Callon Petroleum Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +273.86% over the past 6 months, a 122.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Callon Petroleum Company will rise +1440%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 214.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $329.63 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Callon Petroleum Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $356.95 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $157.23 Million and $290.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 109.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Callon Petroleum Company earnings to increase by 142.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.41% of Callon Petroleum Company shares while 68.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.75%. There are 194 institutions holding the Callon Petroleum Company stock share, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.07% of the shares, roughly 5.59 Million CPE shares worth $215.33 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 5.33 Million shares worth $205.54 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 3074777 shares estimated at $118.53 Million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 6% of the shares, roughly 2.78 Million shares worth around $107.07 Million.