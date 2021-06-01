Boom Or Bust: Where Does Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 1,185,738 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.48 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07 Billion. MILE’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.45% off its 52-week high of $20.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.48, which suggests the last value was 23.58% up since then. When we look at Metromile, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 Million.

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Instantly MILE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.70- on Friday, May 28 added 2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MILE’s forecast low is $13 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Metromile, Inc. (MILE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Metromile, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.18% of Metromile, Inc. shares while 52.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.38%. There are 94 institutions holding the Metromile, Inc. stock share, with Intact Financial Corp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.97% of the shares, roughly 10.05 Million MILE shares worth $103.44 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.44% or 9.38 Million shares worth $96.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 1795937 shares estimated at $18.48 Million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 1.55 Million shares worth around $23.19 Million.