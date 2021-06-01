BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,283,072 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $204 changed hands at $6.3 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.27 Billion. BNTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.49% off its 52-week high of $213.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.55, which suggests the last value was 77.18% up since then. When we look at BioNTech SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Analysts gave the BioNTech SE (BNTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BNTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BioNTech SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $9.11.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Instantly BNTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $208.6 on Friday, May 28 added 2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioNTech SE share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +94.36% over the past 6 months, a 43771.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioNTech SE will rise +2124.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 934.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2471.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.87 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that BioNTech SE’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $3.87 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $49.33 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7734.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for BioNTech SE earnings to increase by 107.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of BioNTech SE shares while 13.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.64%. There are 331 institutions holding the BioNTech SE stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.79% of the shares, roughly 6.74 Million BNTX shares worth $735.72 Million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2% or 4.82 Million shares worth $526.48 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 2208696 shares estimated at $180.05 Million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.9 Million shares worth around $207.19 Million.