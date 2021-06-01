BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 2,893,765 BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $1.42 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $548.53 Million. BEST’s last price was a discount, traded about -286.62% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 21.83% up since then. When we look at BEST Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 Million.

Analysts gave the BEST Inc. (BEST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BEST as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BEST Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BEST Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -52.67% over the past 6 months, a 88.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BEST Inc. will rise +46.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BEST Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $1.32 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $780.07 Million and $1.26 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.5%. The 2021 estimates are for BEST Inc. earnings to decrease by -977.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.54% of BEST Inc. shares while 32.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.79%. There are 92 institutions holding the BEST Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.01% of the shares, roughly 12.57 Million BEST shares worth $23.63 Million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 10Million shares worth $18.8 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3757927 shares estimated at $7.06 Million under it, the former controlled 1.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $5.02 Million.