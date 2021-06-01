Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 2,039,056 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.15 changing hands around -$0.17 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.12 Billion. BLDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.53% off its 52-week high of $42.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.07, which suggests the last value was 35.45% up since then. When we look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BLDP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Although BLDP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.94 on Friday, May 28 added 4.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLDP’s forecast low is $15 with $42.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +145.48% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -12.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.28 Million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $27.09 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.8 Million and $27.77 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.03% per year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.02% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares while 36.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.22%. There are 435 institutions holding the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.69% of the shares, roughly 16.92 Million BLDP shares worth $411.77 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.4% or 7.13 Million shares worth $173.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 2901850 shares estimated at $99.16 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 2.78 Million shares worth around $60.76 Million.