AIH Stock Forecast 2021: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Remains Hot with 20.4% Upside

In the latest trading session, 1,596,307 Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.44 changing hands around $1.81 or 0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $245.89 Million. AIH’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.38% off its 52-week high of $11.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 63.51% up since then. When we look at Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 338.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 321.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AIH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) trade information

Instantly AIH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.24 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 8.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.94%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited earnings to decrease by -272.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited shares while 4.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.78%. There are 9 institutions holding the Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited stock share, with IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.95% of the shares, roughly 933.8 Thousand AIH shares worth $4.92 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 52.87 Thousand shares worth $389.12 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.