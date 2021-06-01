Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $93 per Share

In the last trading session, 3,308,842 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $60.81 changed hands at $3.52 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.12 Billion. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.57% off its 52-week high of $146.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.5, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 Million.
Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $56 with $93 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.91% for it to hit the projected low.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.71% per year.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.99% of Affirm Holdings, Inc. shares while 71.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.83%. There are 244 institutions holding the Affirm Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.66% of the shares, roughly 8.35 Million AFRM shares worth $590.56 Million.
Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.54% or 8.18 Million shares worth $578.49 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 1525840 shares estimated at $107.91 Million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 1% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $137.98 Million.
