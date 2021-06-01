AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,238,702 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.83 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.27 Billion. ABCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -168.02% off its 52-week high of $71.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.2, which suggests the last value was 13.53% up since then. When we look at AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts gave the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ABCL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.
AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABCL’s forecast low is $45 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +104.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 67.72% for it to hit the projected low.
AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 415%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares while 37.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.04%. There are 98 institutions holding the AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 19.08 Million ABCL shares worth $648.08 Million.
Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.86% or 10.45 Million shares worth $354.89 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 1499006 shares estimated at $50.91 Million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 875.13 Thousand shares worth around $29.72 Million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored