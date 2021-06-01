9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1,497,723 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.9. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.22 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $316.73 Million. NMTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.25% off its 52-week high of $2.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.451, which suggests the last value was 63.03% up since then. When we look at 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 Million.

Analysts gave the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NMTR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Although NMTR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.38- on Thursday, May 27 added 10.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 300% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NMTR’s forecast low is $3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +391.8% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 145.9% for it to hit the projected low.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.3%. The 2021 estimates are for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 28.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.26% of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. shares while 31.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.63%. There are 95 institutions holding the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.23% of the shares, roughly 25.72 Million NMTR shares worth $30.09 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.83% or 14.65 Million shares worth $17.14 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4740175 shares estimated at $4.07 Million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 2.06 Million shares worth around $1.77 Million.