1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 96,806,024 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.82 changed hands at -$4.25 or -0.7% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.12 Million. GOED’s last price was a discount, traded about -875.28% off its 52-week high of $17.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 2.75% up since then. When we look at 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 Million.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) trade information

Although GOED has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -70.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.82 on Thursday, May 27 added 89.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.78%, with the 5-day performance at -0.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) is -0.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 48.38 days.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 1847 Goedeker Inc. earnings to decrease by -252.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.86% of 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares while 1.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.92%. There are 10 institutions holding the 1847 Goedeker Inc. stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 19.13 Thousand GOED shares worth $166.43 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 14.54 Thousand shares worth $126.51 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. With 10291 shares estimated at $89.53 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 826 shares worth around $7.19 Thousand.