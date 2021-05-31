ZLAB Stock Forecast 2021: Zai Lab Limited Remains Hot with 170% Upside

In the last trading session, 475,262 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $177.66 changed hands at $8.48 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.1 Billion. ZLAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.94% off its 52-week high of $193.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.51, which suggests the last value was 62% up since then. When we look at Zai Lab Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 488.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 531.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZLAB as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zai Lab Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.32.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Instantly ZLAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $178.3 on Friday, May 28 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $204.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZLAB’s forecast low is $174.17 with $250 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Zai Lab Limited earnings to decrease by -14.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.1% of Zai Lab Limited shares while 62.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.74%. There are 339 institutions holding the Zai Lab Limited stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 8.55 Million ZLAB shares worth $1.16 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.52% or 4.93 Million shares worth $666.79 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund. With 4623800 shares estimated at $616.95 Million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.7% of the shares, roughly 1.51 Million shares worth around $201.9 Million.