WMC Stock: More Upside for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)?

In the last trading session, 298,632 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $3.31 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $201.29 Million. WMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.87% off its 52-week high of $4.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 42.9% up since then. When we look at Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 560.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 778.94 Million.

Analysts gave the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WMC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) trade information

Instantly WMC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.38- on Thursday, May 27 added 2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WMC’s forecast low is $3.25 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.16% over the past 6 months, a -40.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation will drop -27.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.87 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $11.1 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.54 Million and $13.8 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation earnings to decrease by -516.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

WMC Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The 7.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 7.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 16.04% per year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares while 37.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.56%. There are 117 institutions holding the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.1% of the shares, roughly 6.14 Million WMC shares worth $19.59 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 2.72 Million shares worth $8.67 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. With 1491803 shares estimated at $4.76 Million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 1.49 Million shares worth around $4.74 Million.