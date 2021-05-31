Will Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 332,257 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.38 changed hands at -$0.05 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.37 Billion. LILAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.82% off its 52-week high of $14.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.47, which suggests the last value was 48.05% up since then. When we look at Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 537.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 657.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LILAK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) trade information

Although LILAK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.75 on Thursday, May 27 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LILAK’s forecast low is $6.5 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -54.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Latin America Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +19.93% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Latin America Ltd. will rise +94.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.18 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $848.9 Million and $887.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Liberty Latin America Ltd. earnings to increase by 105.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.19% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares while 77.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.86%. There are 274 institutions holding the Liberty Latin America Ltd. stock share, with Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 14.22 Million LILAK shares worth $184.6 Million.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.7% or 14.05 Million shares worth $182.38 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 3765619 shares estimated at $48.88 Million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 2.12 Million shares worth around $20.98 Million.