Will Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 285,759 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $37.15 changed hands at -$0.05 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.06 Billion. HTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.59% off its 52-week high of $39.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.52, which suggests the last value was 55.53% up since then. When we look at Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 460.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 601.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HTH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) trade information

Although HTH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $37.61 on Friday, May 28 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HTH’s forecast low is $27 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hilltop Holdings Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +49.2% over the past 6 months, a -20.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hilltop Holdings Inc. will drop -5.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -59.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.64 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $101.38 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $104.56 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17%. The 2021 estimates are for Hilltop Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 100.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

HTH Dividends

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The 1.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.07% of Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares while 67.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.56%. There are 306 institutions holding the Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.4% of the shares, roughly 10.21 Million HTH shares worth $348.55 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.17% or 6.73 Million shares worth $229.62 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3945048 shares estimated at $134.64 Million under it, the former controlled 4.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 1.84 Million shares worth around $50.55 Million.