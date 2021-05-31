Will Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 930,727 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $76.04 changed hands at -$0.35 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.7 Billion. HSIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.74% off its 52-week high of $83.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.25, which suggests the last value was 28.66% up since then. When we look at Henry Schein, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HSIC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Henry Schein, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.96.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) trade information

Although HSIC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $78.45 on Monday, May 24 added 3.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HSIC’s forecast low is $66 with $99 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.88 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Henry Schein, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.88 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.68 Billion and $2.47 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Henry Schein, Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.53% per year.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 98.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.36%. There are 789 institutions holding the Henry Schein, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.16% of the shares, roughly 15.7 Million HSIC shares worth $1.09 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.83% or 13.82 Million shares worth $957.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4042882 shares estimated at $270.31 Million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 3.22 Million shares worth around $215.46 Million.