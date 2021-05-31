Will Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 314,791 Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $8.23 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $839.26 Million. EPZM’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.32% off its 52-week high of $22. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.7, which suggests the last value was 18.59% up since then. When we look at Epizyme, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 376.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Analysts gave the Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EPZM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Epizyme, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

Although EPZM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.62- on Monday, May 24 added 4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 126.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EPZM’s forecast low is $9 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +337.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Epizyme, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -30.55% over the past 6 months, a -6.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Epizyme, Inc. will drop -6.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 178.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Epizyme, Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38% per year.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.11% of Epizyme, Inc. shares while 99.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.43%. There are 207 institutions holding the Epizyme, Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 15.24 Million EPZM shares worth $132.72 Million.

RP Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.99% or 9.17 Million shares worth $79.84 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. With 9764307 shares estimated at $85.05 Million under it, the former controlled 9.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held about 4.62% of the shares, roughly 4.71 Million shares worth around $40.99 Million.