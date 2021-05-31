Will Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 407,015 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $21.6 changed hands at -$0.07 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52 Billion. CORT’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.35% off its 52-week high of $31.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.2, which suggests the last value was 43.52% up since then. When we look at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 484.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CORT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

Although CORT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.95 on Friday, May 28 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CORT’s forecast low is $16 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -5.39% over the past 6 months, a -8.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will drop -30.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated earnings to increase by 11.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.69% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 72.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.09%. There are 306 institutions holding the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.33% of the shares, roughly 15.55 Million CORT shares worth $406.7 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.29% or 12Million shares worth $313.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 7033734 shares estimated at $167.33 Million under it, the former controlled 6.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 4.23% of the shares, roughly 4.94 Million shares worth around $139.58 Million.