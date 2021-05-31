Will Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 833,734 Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.94. With the company’s per share price at $6.15 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $299.94 Million. BHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.14% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.17, which suggests the last value was 64.72% up since then. When we look at Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 893.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BHR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) trade information

Instantly BHR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.23- on Friday, May 28 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 780.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHR’s forecast low is $7 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +111.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.41% over the past 6 months, a 147.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will rise +86.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -59.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. earnings to decrease by -979.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.3% per year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.16% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares while 38.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.42%. There are 119 institutions holding the Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock share, with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.8% of the shares, roughly 2.3 Million BHR shares worth $13.97 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.1% or 1.49 Million shares worth $9.02 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 815154 shares estimated at $3.76 Million under it, the former controlled 1.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 580.62 Thousand shares worth around $2.9 Million.