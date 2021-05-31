WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $26 per Share

In the last trading session, 390,392 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $16.67 changed hands at -$0.48 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45 Billion. WOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.18% off its 52-week high of $18.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.72, which suggests the last value was 71.69% up since then. When we look at WideOpenWest, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 442.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.03 Million.

Analysts gave the WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended WOW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. WideOpenWest, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) trade information

Although WOW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.39 on Thursday, May 27 added 4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 790.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WOW’s forecast low is $14 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.02% for it to hit the projected low.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WideOpenWest, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +99.88% over the past 6 months, a 247.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WideOpenWest, Inc. will rise +266.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $281.5 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that WideOpenWest, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $276.73 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $282Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.2%. The 2021 estimates are for WideOpenWest, Inc. earnings to decrease by -61.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.6% per year.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.32% of WideOpenWest, Inc. shares while 79.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.77%. There are 156 institutions holding the WideOpenWest, Inc. stock share, with Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 35.99% of the shares, roughly 31.38 Million WOW shares worth $334.84 Million.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Co., LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.75% or 9.37 Million shares worth $100.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1511832 shares estimated at $16.13 Million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 1.28 Million shares worth around $17.41 Million.