Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 277,612 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.89 changed hands at -$0.6 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.46 Billion. WMG’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.37% off its 52-week high of $39.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.61, which suggests the last value was 28.64% up since then. When we look at Warner Music Group Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 343.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 933.77 Million.

Analysts gave the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended WMG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Although WMG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $36.87 on Thursday, May 27 added 2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WMG’s forecast low is $34 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.2 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Warner Music Group Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.31 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $980.21 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Warner Music Group Corp. earnings to decrease by -285.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.75% per year.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The 1.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.19% of Warner Music Group Corp. shares while 79.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.88%. There are 196 institutions holding the Warner Music Group Corp. stock share, with Sands Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.01% of the shares, roughly 15.58 Million WMG shares worth $591.82 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 7.05 Million shares worth $267.67 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3194543 shares estimated at $121.36 Million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 2.28 Million shares worth around $86.7 Million.