Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch VIST stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 666,884 Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.58 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $314.61 Million. VIST’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.61% off its 52-week high of $3.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 48.04% up since then. When we look at Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 346.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 422.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VIST as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Although VIST has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.74- on Friday, May 28 added 4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIST’s forecast low is $4 with $7.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +103.91% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $79.54 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $107.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $96.44 Million and $73.32 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 15.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.99%. There are 34 institutions holding the Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.61% of the shares, roughly 3.13 Million VIST shares worth $8.02 Million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.9% or 1.65 Million shares worth $4.23 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio. With 908700 shares estimated at $2.26 Million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 477.8 Thousand shares worth around $1.19 Million.